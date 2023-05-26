YS Jagan to distribute house site pattas to poor in Amaravati today and address public

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will distribute the house site pattas to the poor in Amaravati today and the arrangements were also completed for the program. The arrangements for a huge public meeting near the Venkateswara Swamy Temple on the side of the Venkatapalem Seed Axis Road have been completed.



The authority estimates that 50,000 beneficiaries and their family members will attend this meeting, totaling around two lakh people. Officials are making arrangements accordingly.

Meanwhile, 50,392 beneficiaries of Guntur and NTR districts will be given house site pattas for which 14 layouts were made in 741.93 acres allotted to NTR district for 27,532 beneficiaries and 11 layouts have been developed in 650 acres allotted to Guntur district to 23,860 people. Distribution of 5,024 Tidco houses in Amaravati area will also be taken up from this platform where 25 layouts have been laid in a total of 1402.58 acres in Amaravati and development work has been undertaken.