YS Jagan to hold workshop on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan will conduct a review of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam on Wednesday with MLAs and coordinators will be participating in this meeting. The leaders will be given a new task of giving additional responsibility of 'Jagananna Suraksha'. CM Jagan will conduct a workshop with the leaders on this program as well.



The state government is bringing the Jagananna Suraksha program as a supplement to the Jaganannaku Chebudam program, which will begin from June 23 to July 23 across the state.

The Jagananna Suraksha program, which will be held for a month from the 23rd of this month, aims to go to every village and find out their problem. The focus will be on the implementation of schemes and delay in issuance of certificates.

The Jagananna Suraksha program aims to provide quick solutions to those problems. CM Jagan will also conduct a review of the progress of the MLAs on a work-by-work basis. MLAs who are not performing well will be given guidance in the workshop.