Live
Just In
YS Jagan to inaugurate Kidney research centre in Palasa today
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy will be visiting Palasa in Srikakulam district on Thursday. He will start from his residence in Tadepalli, Guntur district at 8 am and will reach Makarampuram village in Kanchili mandal by helicopter at 10.30 am.
At 11.10 am, CM Jagan will press the switch at the YSR Sujaladhara project pump house and interact with the public. He will then proceed to Palasa, where he will listen to the requests of the people and visit the kidney research center at 11.40 am.
During his visit, CM Jagan will inaugurate a hospital and unveil a statue of late Chief Minister YSR. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Industrial Corridor and virtually inaugurate the newly constructed dormitory building of BR Ambedkar University in Etcherla.
After inspecting the stalls in the hall premises, he will address the public in a public meeting. He will then return to Visakhapatnam by helicopter at 2.40 pm.