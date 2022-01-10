YS Jagan to launch 144 oxygen plants across Andhra Pradesh today

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures in containing coronavirus ahead of the third wave. As part of it, CM YS Jagan today will inaugurate the oxygen plants set up in government hospitals. About 144 Oxygen plants were set up at Rs 426 crore, which will be virtually launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Amid shortage of oxygen across the country in the second wave, Chief Minister Jagan took several key steps towards achieving self-sufficiency in medical oxygen. With a special focus on setting up own medical-oxygen manufacturing units in government hospitals with more than fifty beds. As a result, 133 PSA medical-oxygen manufacturing plants have been made available in various hospitals in all the districts of the state.

These plants will play a key role in providing treatment to those affected by the covid epidemic in the wake of medical experts revealing that cases are spreading rapidly under the influence of Omicron.

The AP government has embarked on alternative measures in the wake of a sharp rise in medical-oxygen demand over the past two years and has set up these plants on the premises of hospitals. Oxygen, produced by pressure swing abstraction, reaches the patient directly through pipelines. The cylinders can also be filled with this oxygen.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 1257 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,81,859 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, two deaths were reported on Sunday with one each in Visakhapatnam and Nellore taking the toll to 14,506.