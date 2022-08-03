YS Jagan to meet cadre from tomorrow, to begin with Kuppam

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to directly meet YSRCP workers who are working tirelessly for the party and progress. In this regard, he had previously announced that he would hold a meeting with the workers of each constituency from August 4.

As promised, CM Jagan will meet the activists directly from Thursday (August 4). As part of this program, he will first meet the workers of Kuppam constituencies of Chittoor district. The meeting will be held in the afternoon.

He would discuss on the conditions of the party in the respective constituencies and how to take progress, strengthening and development to the people. At the same time, it is reported that CM Jagan will direct the activists on how to take on opposition.