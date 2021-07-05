YS Jagan to tour Kadapa district on July 8, 9 to pay tributes to YSR and start development works

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the Kadapa district on the 8th and 9th of this month. On the 9th, the foundation stone will be laid for several development works in Badvel. In this context, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Collector C. Hari Kiran, and former MLC DC Govinda Reddy inspected various areas in Badvel on Sunday. As part of this, a public meeting place on the local bypass road, a site on Siddavatam Road, and a place on Maidukuru Road related to the helipad were examined.



Later, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Badvel on the 9th of this month to lay the foundation stone for development works worth about Rs 400 crore for the municipality and the constituency. Former MLC DC Govinda Reddy said arrangements were being made for the visit of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is coming to Badvel for the first time after being sworn in as the Chief Minister, a success.



Collector C Hari Kiran said that strong arrangements are being made in the backdrop of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the district on the 8th and 9th of this month. JC Gautami, Dharma Chandra Reddy, the sub-collector Ketan Garg, chairman Singasani Guru Mohan, Market Committee vice-chairman K Ramana Reddy, Municipal vice-chairman Gopala Swami, and other officials and YSRCP leaders present at the meeting.