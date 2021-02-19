YS Jagan to visit East Godavari today to inaugurate Lakshminarasimha Swamy chariot

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan will visit East Godavari district today on the occasion of Rathsaptami. He will visit Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi. Arriving at Antarvedi by helicopter at 11:30 am, he will reach the Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple on the Jagan Road. CM Jagan visits Lakshminarasimha Swamy and Ammavar and performs special pujas in the afternoon. Later,he will take a look at the new chariot and start. The temple authorities have installed a new chariot of Swami with a height of 40 feet and 7 floors at a cost of Rs 95 lakh. The chariot was built in a record time of 3 months. With the visit of CM Jagan, the district administration has beefed up security.

Earlier, the government has decided to build a new chariot by February. Taking this seriously, the CM set up a group of ministers on September 8 to implement the program immediately and sanctioned Rs 95 lakh.

The government has also appointed another committee with officials to oversee the construction of the chariot. The committee regularly inspected the construction of the chariot and the quality of the work. A total of 1,330 cubic feet of Bastar teak was used for the chariot. Swatmanandendra Swamy, the successor of Visakha Sharda Peetha and Sri Vidyashankara Bhartiswamy, the chairperson of Pushpagiri expressed satisfaction over the new chariot works.