YS Jagan to visit Kurnool on April 16 to attend a wedding event, officials begin arrangements

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Kurnool on the 16th of this month to attend the wedding of Pathikonda MLA Kangati Sridevi's cousin's son Pradeep Kumar Reddy. Although the wedding will be on the 17th, the CM will reach Kurnool and bless the bride and groom at the MLA's residence in Krishnanagar. The Collector held a meeting with district officials and police on Tuesday at the Collector‌ Conference Hall on the CM's visit.



Speaking on the occasion, he said that the authorities and the police should work in coordination to make CM's tour a success. Chief Minister will arrive at the Orvakal airport on a special flight and from there will reach the battalion by helicopter. From there he will reach the MLA's house in Krishnanagar by road and bless the newlyweds there.

In the wake of this, the Collector directed the police to set up reinforced security in the chief minister's visiting areas. The Municipal Commissioner Bhargava Tej was directed to carry out special sanitation in the areas visited by the CM. The Collector directed the DTC to set up convoy vehicles and the police to ensure uninterrupted traffic on the way. It was suggested that barricades be set up at the helipad and the MLA's residence and fire trucks are provided. The Joint Collector S Rama Sunder Reddy and DRO SV Nageswara Rao participated in the review.