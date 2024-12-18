YS Jagan to visit Kurnool today

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to arrive in Kurnool on Wednesday, December 18, to attend the wedding reception of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) state secretary Ternekal Surender Reddy's daughter.

Jagan will travel from Bangalore via a special flight, departing by helicopter at 10 AM and expected to land at the APSP Grounds in Kurnool at approximately 11:55 AM. Following his arrival, the former CM will journey by road through Bellary Crossroads to the GRC Convention center located on the outskirts of Kurnool city for the reception.

During the event, Jagan will bless the newlyweds before returning to APSP Grounds at around 12:30 PM for his helicopter departure back to Tadepalli. It is reported that Jagan plans to meet with several YSRCP leaders in Tadepalli after the reception.

In preparations for the visit, YSRCP Kurnool district president S.V. Mohan Reddy inspected the helipad established at the APSP camp on Tuesday, coordinating with local police officials to ensure security arrangements are in place for this high-profile visit.