YS Jagan to visit Nellore amidst police restrictions

YS Jagan to visit Nellore amidst police restrictions
YSR Congress Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour of Nellore is set to proceed amid police restrictions. Authorities have established checkpoints and advised against public gatherings.

As part of the schedule, YS Jagan will depart from his residence in Tadepalli this morning and travel to Nellore. His first stop will be the Central Jail to meet former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Subsequently, he will visit the residence of ex-Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy to speak with his family members.

After completing his visits in Nellore, Jagan is scheduled to leave for Bengaluru.

