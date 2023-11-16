Live
- Tunnel collapse: Augur drilling machine gets to work, Union minister V.K. Singh takes stock
- Fear grows for patients inside Gaza hospital, cut off after Israelis arrive
- AAP counters LG Saxena on Kejriwal Govt's steps to curb air pollution in Delhi
- Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday
- IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network
- IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
- Prof B R Shamanna invited to be a Professor of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research
- Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on conman Sherpuria's plea seeking to quash prosecution complaint
- Search in Al-Shifa Hospital led to laptop with information on hostages: IDF
- No relief, Delhi's AQI drops into 'severe' category
Just In
YS Jagan to visit Nuzividu tomorrow, to distribute assigned land pattas
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nuzividu of Eluru district on Friday
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nuzividu of Eluru district on Friday to take part in the program of granting rights on assigned lands alloted before 2003 and distribution of pattas of the new assignment lands.
The CM will leave from Tadepalli residence at 9.45 am and reach Nuzividu and handover the rights to the poor and will address a public meeting at Nuzividu.
The chief minister will then return to Tadepalli in the afternoon after the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS