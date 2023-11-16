  • Menu
YS Jagan to visit Nuzividu tomorrow, to distribute assigned land pattas

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nuzividu of Eluru district on Friday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nuzividu of Eluru district on Friday to take part in the program of granting rights on assigned lands alloted before 2003 and distribution of pattas of the new assignment lands.

The CM will leave from Tadepalli residence at 9.45 am and reach Nuzividu and handover the rights to the poor and will address a public meeting at Nuzividu.

The chief minister will then return to Tadepalli in the afternoon after the program.

