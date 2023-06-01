YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Yojana funds, says he fulfilled promises

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday disbursed the first tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Yojana scheme funds into the account of farmers at an event at Pathikonda in Kurnool.



The chief minister disbursed an amount of Rs. 3,923.22 crore at the rate of Rs. 7500 per farmer under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Yojana scheme.



YS Jagan also disbursed the input subsidy of Rs.53.62 crore to 51,000 farmers who lost their crops due to untimely rains in the months of March, April and May. The Farmers' accounts will be credited by pressing a button in the organized program.



Speaking of on the ocassion, YS Jagan said that they had fulfilled the promise of assisting the farmers. Saluting the farmers for the love and compassion they are showing on him, YS Jagan said that his government firmly believes that the state will prosper only when the farmers lead a happy life.

"We are releasing the first tranche of funds into the accounts of 52,30,939 farmers," YS Jagan said adding that the they have benefited the farmers with Rs. 61,500 to each farmer in the four years.

Tue Chief Minister said that the YSRCP government, which is pro farmer government is assisting the farmers who lost the crops due to untimely rains in the same season by providing compensation.

Stating that there are good rain the the last three years, YS Jagan said that they have reduced the migration of people to other states for works by bringing revolutionary changes in the state with welfare and development activities. He said there is no single drought mandal in the state in the last four years and opined that they are purchasing the grains without fail.





The chief minister further highlighted the welfare schemes carried out by the government in the last four years.





