YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam on July 13, to distribute YSR Vahana Mitra cheques

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Visakhapatnam has been finalized and according to the schedule, he will arrive at Visakhapatnam airport at 10.30 am on 13th of this month. YS Jagan will go to AU Engineering College ground at 11:00 am and visit the stalls from 11.05 to 11.15 hours. After that, he will view the YSR Vahana Mitra photo exhibition will be viewed. Later there will be a photo session with the beneficiaries of YSR Vahana Mitra.



As part of the schedule, there will be speeches by the beneficiaries from 11.40 am to 11.45 am followed by video presentation on the topic of Vahana Mitra from 11.45 to 11.47. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will address from 11.47 to 12.17 hrs and distribute the cheques to YSR Vahanamitra beneficiaries from 12.20 p.m.



The chief minister will depart for airport at 12.30 pm and meet the local leaders From 12.55 hours to 1.15 hours and leave to Gannavaram at 1.20 hrs.