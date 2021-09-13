YS Jagan urges Union Minister of External Affairs to repatriate AP workers from Bahrain

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Union Minister of State for External Affairs Jaishankar. The chief minister said ghat many Indians are in trouble at the hands of a private company in Bahrain, and most of those in trouble are from the Andhra Pradesh.



CM Jagan asked to take steps to bring them back and assured that the Andhra Pradesh government would fully co-operate in this regard.

In the letter, YS Jagan requested the minister's office to take the action as early as possible to repatriate the effected the people from Bahrain as they were being ill treated by the people. The CM requested the officials from the minister's office to contact either AP Bhavan officials or Chief Minister's office for the assistance.