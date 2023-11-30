YS Jagan visits Ameenpur Dargah, offers prayers amid Urs festival

Live
- Ahead of exit polls, Raj CM says he feels Cong will form govt in all 5 states
- Speak l police observer visits TS ICCC
- Bengal Guv advises govt to provide right information to CAG
- Two voters die during polling in Telangana
- Municipal job case: CBI takes TMC councilor along with it, no news of arrest yet
- Discord opens Shop to help all users decorate their Profile
- Vietnam sees 11.2 mn foreign arrivals so far this year
- Three arrested for forging Aadhaar cards, birth certificates in Gurugram
- After China, more countries report incidence of pneumonia epidemic
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently visited Kadapa and participated in the Urs Utsavam at Ameenpur Dargah
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently visited Kadapa and participated in theUrs Utsavam at Ameenpur Dargah. He presented a Chadar to the Mazars on behalf of the government and prayers were held thereafter. The visit took place after CM Jagan dedicated the second tunnel to Avuku in Nandyal district.
The Ameenpur Dargah in Kadapa is a renowned spiritual Sufi shrine and is currently celebrating the Urs festival. On the fourth day of the festival, disciples offered special prayers in the Dargah premises under the guidance of Hazrat Syedshah Arifullah Hussaini Saheb, the President of the Dargah.
In the evening, a Qawwali concert was held in the Mushaira hall featuring famous singers. The devotees were captivated as the singers competed with each other and sang praises of the great prophet. The dargah premises were decorated with vibrant lights. Apart from the locals, devotees from other areas also gathered in large numbers to participate in the festivities.