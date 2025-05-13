YS Jagan Visits Family of Martyred Jawan Murali Naik, Offers Support

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), visited the grieving family of Jawan Murali Naik, who was martyred in a Pakistani attack during Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

This morning, Jagan travelled from his residence in Bengaluru to Kallitanda, the hometown of the fallen soldier, where he met with Murali's parents, Sriram Naik and Jyotibai. During his visit, he pledged support for the bereaved family, announcing a financial assistance package of Rs. 25 lakhs on behalf of the YSRCP.

In statements to the media, Jagan praised Murali Naik’s life and sacrifice, describing it as an inspiration to all. He expressed gratitude towards the coalition government for upholding the policy of providing Rs. 50 lakhs to the families of deceased soldiers. "The country is indebted to Murali’s sacrifice. Our government has initiated a tradition of support for the families of fallen soldiers, and we are committed to continuing this legacy," he affirmed.