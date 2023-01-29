YS Jagan will tour Delhi tomorrow to attend AP Global Investors Summit Round Table meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for a visit to Delhi tomorrow (Monday). CM Jagan's visit to Delhi will continue on Tuesday as well.



As part of his tour, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi tomorrow evening and will stay at Janpath residence for the night. CM Jagan will attend curtain raiser programs as part of AP Global Investors Summit Round Table meeting.

The Chief Minister will meet with diplomats at Delhi Leela Palace Hotel from 10.30-5-30 on Tuesday.