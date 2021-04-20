YS Jagan wishes Chandrababu on his birthday, wishes him a good health and happiness

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished Chandrababu Naidu on his birthday through Twitter handle. He tweeted that he would wish for God's blessings and good health to Naidu. However, Chandrababu himself called on fans and activists not to celebrate his birthday at a time when the corona epidemic was spreading rapidly. He said it was important for all people to be safe.

TDP leaders, activists, party fans, Chandrababu fans are posting a series. The hashtag #HBDCBN is currently trending on Twitter. Currently Chandrababu Naidu is trending on Twitter. It is surprising that most of the wishes had come from YSRCP leaders on the occasion of Chandrababu's birthday.

చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారికి హార్దిక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. ఆ దేవుని ఆశీస్సులతో నిండు ఆరోగ్యంతో మీరు సంతోషంగా ఉండాలని ఆశిస్తున్నాను.@ncbn — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 20, 2021

Chandrababu has special identity in politics. He is an AP leader with four decades of political experience. He has made his mark in Telugu politics as the TDP chief, chief minister and main opposition leader. Chandrababu also played a key role in the national politics. Born on April 20, 1950 in Naravaripalle of Chittoor district to a simple farmer's family Naidu holds a BA in Economics from Venkateswara University, Tirupati and a PG in Economics.

He served as the AP CM from 1995 to 2004 and served as Leader of the Opposition for ten years in 2004 and 2009. The TDP won the 2014 elections after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Naidu became the first Chief Minister of Navyandra. But the TDP suffered an unexpected defeat in the 2019 elections.