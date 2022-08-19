YS Jagan wishes Telugu people on Srikrishna Janmashtami

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Sri Krishnastami. He said that it was Lord Krishna who taught the world the principle of life. The chief minister said that he taught love and friendship.





కర్తవ్యదీక్షను జీవనసూత్రంగా తెలిపిన గీతాచార్యుడు శ్రీకృష్ణుడు. ప్రేమ, స్నేహం, ధర్మాచరణ ఆయన బోధించిన పాఠాలు. రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ శ్రీకృష్ణాష్టమి శుభాకాంక్షలు.#KrishnaJanmashtami — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 19, 2022



Meanwhile, Janmastami celebrations are being held grandly across the state. The children danced in the guise of Lord Krishna and participated in various programs. The celebrations were held in Anakapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and Guntur districts.

