YS Jagan wishes Telugu people on Srikrishna Janmashtami

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Sri Krishnastami. He said that it was Lord Krishna who taught the world the principle of life. The chief minister said that he taught love and friendship.



Meanwhile, Janmastami celebrations are being held grandly across the state. The children danced in the guise of Lord Krishna and participated in various programs. The celebrations were held in Anakapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and Guntur districts.

