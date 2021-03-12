YS Jagan writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges to award Bharath Ratna to Pingali Venkayya

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has appealed to the centre to award the Bharat Ratna to Pingali Venkaiah. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this extent.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy toured Macherla on Friday and felicitated by Pingali Venkayya'a daughter who reside in Macherla of Guntur district. In this context, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Macherla on Friday and honoured them.

Pingali Venkaiah's family members were delighted to see CM Jagan visiting their house and shared the spirit of the independence movement with CM Jagan.

CM YS Jagan inquired about the well being of Pingali Venkayya's daughter Sitamaha Lakshmi and launched a photo presentation of Pingali Venkayya.