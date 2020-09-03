YS Jagan's cabinet approves agriculture electricity cash transfer scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that the electricity provided to farmers will always be free and not a single connection will be removed. He assured that the reforms being carried out by the government would not place a single burden on the farmer. "We are further improving the existing scheme and will continue to provide free electricity for the next 30-35 years," he said. The Andhra Pradesh cabinet met on Thursday. During the meeting, which was chaired by CM Jagan, the state cabinet approved the free electricity scheme-cash transfer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that all agricultural connections are being regularised. The bank account will be in the name of the farmer along with the connection. The electricity bill money will be credited directly to it , which would be paid by the farmers to discoms. "This will not be a burden on the farmer, " he said.



He took a dig at Chandrababu Naidu recalling his words on free electricity. He said that about Rs 8,000 crore was owed for free electricity where the arrears were settled after the YSR Congress party came to power. We upgraded the feeders with 1700 crores and giving quality electricity with 9 hours of electricity per day running on 89 percent of feeders.



It has been revealed that a free electricity scheme will be implemented in Srikakulam district as a pilot project. Similarly, the sector is all set to implement it statewide from April 1. Chief Minister's Chief Adviser Ajay Kallam has made it clear that the cash transfer scheme for agricultural power consumers has to be taken up in line with the reforms being brought by the central government.

