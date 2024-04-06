  • Menu
YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra in Nellore today

Highlights

YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra continues on its successful journey, with today marking the ninth day of the trip.

YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra continues on its successful journey, with today marking the ninth day of the trip. The yatra will be held in Nellore, starting from Chintareddypalem and passing through Kovuru Cross, Sunnabatti, and Gauravaram. The highlight of the day will be the Jagan Sabha in Kavali at 3 pm.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Jagan will continue his journey through Elurupadu, Ulavapadu Cross, Singarayakonda Cross, Oguru, Kandukur, Ponnalur, Venkupalem, and will conclude the day's journey at Javvikunta Cross for the night.

The bus yatra has been received with great enthusiasm by the people, and Jagan's interactions with the public have been well-received.

