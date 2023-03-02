  • Menu
YS Jagan's Visakhapatnam tour scheduled, to participate in Global Investors Summit

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam for three days from tomorrow to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in Vizag on March 3 and 4.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam for three days from tomorrow to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in Vizag on March 3 and 4. As part of schedule, YS Jagan will leave Tadepalli residence at 4 pm today and reach Visakhapatnam at 5.15 pm and stay there for the night.

The Chief Minister will reach the AU Engineering College grounds at 9.10 am and participate in the Global Investors Summit on Friday and attend a special dinner program organized for GIS delegates at MGM Park Hotel at 8.00 to 9PM and stay in hotel tonight.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue to participate in Global Investors Summit on the second day as well on Saturday at 9.10 am. Later, Chief Minister leave Visakhapatnam at 2 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 3.40 pm.

