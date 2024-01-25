Live
YS Sharmila denies YS Jagan's comments on dividing their family
APCC president YS Sharmila expressed her disappointment in Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's performance since taking office.
She pointed out that she had supported Jagan by walking 3200 kilometers for him and doing whatever was asked of her, but felt that he had changed after becoming CM.
Sharmila accused Jagan of making the state a slave to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned the progress on important projects like capital and Polavaram. She emphasised that it is not enough to simply claim to be the heirs of their father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, but that actions need to be taken.
YS Sharmila further denied Jagan's comments about the Congress party splitting the state and his family and argued that Jagan himself was responsible for the split and pointed to their own family as proof.
Regarding Polavaram, Sharmila highlighted that it was the dream project of her father and accused both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YCP governments of neglecting it. She specifically criticized Jagan for his decision to reverse tendering and the delays in completing the project.
Sharmila also questioned the state's capital and accused Jagan of becoming a slave to the BJP. She expressed her disappointment in Jagan's actions and stated that he had risked the steel plant and the well-being of the state. Addressing Jagan's ministers, Sharmila asked how many of the 18 people who resigned for him had become ministers.