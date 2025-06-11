YS Sharmila lashes out at Roja over personal attacks

Puttaparthi: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy expressed strong anger and deep anguish over the personal remarks made by YSRCP leader RK Roja, stating that the YCP has no moral right to speak about blood relations or sisterhood.

In a fiery press meet held in Puttaparthi, Sharmila said:” Only I know the value of blood relations. When I was hurt by false propaganda from Balakrishna’s house, imagine the pain I must have felt when venomous propaganda originated from my own home.” She said the YSRCP camp maliciously linked her to illicit relationships, even went as far as claiming she wasn’t YSR’s daughter, and accused her mother Vijayamma of illegitimacy.

“I undertook a 3,000 km Padayatra purely out of love and respect for my brother. When he was in trouble and just asked for support, I gave my everything, even my life if needed.” Sharmila stated that for YCP leaders, “sisterhood is just a slogan” and accused the party of treating family values as tools for political gain.

She strongly condemned Roja’s remarks suggesting her alliance with TDP, clarifying, “A child of YSR will never support Chandrababu Naidu. ” “The entire state knows who supported whom. For five years, Jagan backed BJP and supported every bill in Parliament. Now tell me Roja, who supported whom? ”She called Jagan Mohan Reddy a foster son of PM Modi, criticizing him for acting against YSR’s ideals by aligning with the BJP, the very party YSR opposed.

Sharmila highlighted her emotional turmoil: “I suffered when outsiders spread rumors. But when my own family started such character assassinations, the pain was unbearable.”

“You, YCP, and my own blood relatives assassinated my character. That’s the height of betrayal.” She accused the party of driving a wedge between her, her mother, and Jagan, stating that Vijayamma’s expulsion from the party marked the beginning of YCP’s downfall. My support is only for the people of Andhra Pradesh. My fight is for the people and their problems. Even now, I urge you all to focus on real issues, not personal vendettas.”