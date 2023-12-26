YS Sharmila to be made APCC chief!!!

Hyderabad: As the election time approaches, interesting developments are taking place in Andhra Pradesh politics. TDP and Jana Sena parties have already formed an alliance. Unexpectedly, Prashant Kishore, a prominent election strategist, met TDP chief Chandrababu Babu. There are chances of PK working on behalf of TDP in this election.

On the other hand, the Congress party, which has won in Telangana, is making strategies to gain some momentum in AP as well. TS CM Revanth Reddy has already announced that he will contest the AP elections on behalf of the Congress if necessary. On the other hand, it is known that YSRTP president YS Sharmila has stayed away from the contest for the victory of the Congress party in Telangana.

Her party did not contest the elections with the idea of not splitting votes against BRS. She declared her full support to the Congress in the elections.

The Congress high command remembered Sharmila's favor to the Congress. In this order, it is reliable information that the leadership is planning to hand over party responsibilities to Sharmila in AP. Party leaders believe that Sharmila, being the daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has a good following in AP. If Sharmila is made the president of AP, it is expected that good days will come again for the party.

In the background of majority of Congress ranks in YCP, it is estimated that if responsibilities are given to Sharmila, the votes of that party will be split to Congress.

On the other hand, Sharmila's gift to Nara Lokesh on Christmas has also led to another debate in AP politics. In view of the ongoing developments, political analysts are predicting that there may be opportunities for key turning points in AP in the coming days.