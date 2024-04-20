Live
- Guntur: Kilari, Nandigam, Tenneti file nominations
- Govt releases Rs 50 cr for clearing weavers’ dues
- Vijayawada: Two-day international meet held on New Media
- BRS MLA Prakash Goud jumps ship to Cong, more to follow?
- Upbeat TDP cadres focus on one lakh majority for Naidu in Kuppam
- Bhatti knocks on doors of CPM for support in LS polls
- Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari takes part in huge rally, files nomination
- Inter results likely to be released on Apr 22
- Ongole: Police crack theft of ₹66 lakh from ATM cash deposit vehicle
- TS received only Rs 3.7 lakh cr, not Rs 10 lakh cr: Deputy CM
Just In
YS Sharmila to file nomination for Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency today
Highlights
APCC chief and Congress Kadapa MP candidate YS Sharmila Reddy is set to file her nomination today, amidst much excitement and support from her followers.
A massive rally will kick off in Kadapa city at 9:30 am, with Sharmila Reddy being accompanied by Sunitha Reddy and other senior Congress leaders. The nomination process will take place at the Kadapa Collectorate at 11:10 am.
Following the formalities of filing her nomination, Sharmila Reddy will address a large public meeting to connect with the people of the region.
Interestingly, CM Jagan's own sister, Sharmila, has thrown her weight behind the Congress candidate in her own district, causing quite a stir in political circles.
