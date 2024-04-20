YS Sharmila to file nomination for Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency today

APCC chief and Congress Kadapa MP candidate YS Sharmila Reddy is set to file her nomination today, amidst much excitement and support from her followers.

A massive rally will kick off in Kadapa city at 9:30 am, with Sharmila Reddy being accompanied by Sunitha Reddy and other senior Congress leaders. The nomination process will take place at the Kadapa Collectorate at 11:10 am.

Following the formalities of filing her nomination, Sharmila Reddy will address a large public meeting to connect with the people of the region.

Interestingly, CM Jagan's own sister, Sharmila, has thrown her weight behind the Congress candidate in her own district, causing quite a stir in political circles.