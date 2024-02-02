Live
- Kasu Mahesh Reddy welcomes Anil Kumar Yadav as Narasaraopet MP candidate
- Govt ready to implement two more guarantees
- Nandikotkuru constituency YSRCP incharge to hold meeting with cadre
- Poonam Pandey death: Controversial actress passes away battling cervical cancer
- KCR takes oath as MLA; several legislators, leaders absent
- International Day of Human Fraternity 2024 Date, history and significance
- YSRCP MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy slams criticism over their association
- KCR asks all BRS MLAs to meet CM in Public
- TRSMA association meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Meta Skeptical of Apple's New EU App Store Policies; Citing Difficulty in Rival Development
Just In
YS Sharmila to stage dharna today in Delhi in demand to SCS to AP
AP Congress chief YS Sharmila raised her voice for special status for Andhra Pradesh and demanding the central government to give special status to the state.
AP Congress chief YS Sharmila raised her voice for special status for Andhra Pradesh and demanding the central government to give special status to the state. She will be staging a dharna today in Delhi. Ahead of dharna, she was meeting opposition leaders and sought the support of various party leaders.
She met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and will meet DMK MP Tiruchi Siva at 10.30 am. At 12 noon there will be a meeting with CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and the APCC chief would request them to support Andhra Pradesh for special status.
Later, a dharna will be held at AP Bhavan at 2 pm. Along with Sharmila, AP Congress leaders and ranks will participate in the dharna. After that, she will meet with Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge at 4 pm and discuss about the latest political situation in AP.