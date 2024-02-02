YS Sharmila to stage dharna today in Delhi in demand to SCS to AP

AP Congress chief YS Sharmila raised her voice for special status for Andhra Pradesh and demanding the central government to give special status to the state. She will be staging a dharna today in Delhi. Ahead of dharna, she was meeting opposition leaders and sought the support of various party leaders.

She met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and will meet DMK MP Tiruchi Siva at 10.30 am. At 12 noon there will be a meeting with CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and the APCC chief would request them to support Andhra Pradesh for special status.

Later, a dharna will be held at AP Bhavan at 2 pm. Along with Sharmila, AP Congress leaders and ranks will participate in the dharna. After that, she will meet with Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge at 4 pm and discuss about the latest political situation in AP.