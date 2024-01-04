  • Menu
YS Sharmila's entry into Congress is a good sign, says Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav

YS Sharmilas entry into Congress is a good sign, says Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav
Highlights

Thr Congress leader Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav responded to YS Sharmila's entry into the party in Delhi today and said that he believes that the entry of her into the Congress party is a positive sign.

Thr Congress leader Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav responded to YS Sharmila's entry into the party in Delhi today and said that he believes that the entry of her into the Congress party is a positive sign. He said he is confident that the Congress party will come to power both at the center and in the state in the upcoming elections and criticized the BJP government for failing to fulfill promises such as the establishment of Central Vidyalayas and for increasing prices of essential commodities, which has burdened the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Yadav also highlighted the increase in attacks on Dalit tribal minorities and the rise in incidents of rape as evidence of the government's failure. Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav mentioned several promises that the Congress party aims to fulfill, including agricultural loan waivers, continuation of the free electricity scheme, subsidizing cooking gas cylinders, abolishing CPS for government employees, and ensuring the fulfillment of guarantees in the Partition Act.

He concluded by urging people to question the behavior of the BJP and Jagan Reddy government and asserts that they have no right to rule the country or Andhra Pradesh.

