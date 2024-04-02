YS Sunitha seeks Clarification on YS Viveka Reddy's Murder

YS Sunitha, daughter of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy expressed her concerns over the handling of her father's case and demanding transparency regarding the circumstances of his murder. In a media conference held in Amaravati, Sunitha emphasized the importance of accountability and urged Jagan to address unanswered questions surrounding Viveka Reddy's tragic death.

Sunitha highlighted the need for Jagan to provide clarity on the identity of the perpetrators behind Viveka Reddy's murder, asserting that both divine forces and the people of Kadapa district are aware of the truth. She called upon Jagan to fulfill his responsibility as Chief Minister by revealing why certain individuals, including Avinash Reddy, are being shielded from scrutiny in connection to the case.

Questioning the motives behind the alleged protection of certain individuals, Sunitha challenged Jagan to address the fears and concerns that may be preventing full disclosure of information related to the murder.

Sunitha commended YS Sharmila for her decision to contest as the Kadapa MP candidate, highlighting her father's efforts to encourage Sharmila's political aspirations. Sunitha recalled Sharmila's dedicated efforts during Jagan's imprisonment in 2012, emphasising her role in securing electoral victories and advancing the party's agenda.

Sunitha expressed her backing for Sharmila's candidacy, alleging that Jagan sidelined her due to apprehensions about her growing influence within the party. She reiterated her commitment to supporting Sharmila's political journey and called for a united front in seeking justice and accountability in the aftermath of Viveka Reddy's untimely demise.