  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Sunitha meets AP Home Minister, seeks justice for her father YS Viveka

YS Sunitha meets AP Home Minister, seeks justice for her father YS Viveka
x
Highlights

YS Sunitha, the daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and sought justice for her father's...

YS Sunitha, the daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and sought justice for her father's murder

During their discussion, Sunitha highlighted the alleged injustices surrounding her father's case, which she claims has been mishandled since its inception.

Sunitha urged Minister Anita to take steps to ensure that justice has met to YS Vivekananda Reddy. She expressed her concerns that effort to dilute the case has persisted throughout the trial process.

Moreover, Sunitha revealed that the CBI officials and witnesses in the case faced intimidation, with false charges being levied against them to hinder the investigation.

Minister Anita assured Sunitha that the government is fully committed to cooperating with the ongoing CBI investigation. She reaffirmed that the state is dedicated to ensuring that those responsible for the murder face appropriate legal consequences.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X