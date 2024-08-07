YS Sunitha meets AP Home Minister, seeks justice for her father YS Viveka

YS Sunitha, the daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and sought justice for her father's murder

During their discussion, Sunitha highlighted the alleged injustices surrounding her father's case, which she claims has been mishandled since its inception.

Sunitha urged Minister Anita to take steps to ensure that justice has met to YS Vivekananda Reddy. She expressed her concerns that effort to dilute the case has persisted throughout the trial process.

Moreover, Sunitha revealed that the CBI officials and witnesses in the case faced intimidation, with false charges being levied against them to hinder the investigation.

Minister Anita assured Sunitha that the government is fully committed to cooperating with the ongoing CBI investigation. She reaffirmed that the state is dedicated to ensuring that those responsible for the murder face appropriate legal consequences.