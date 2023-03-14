YS Vivek murder: YS Avinash Reddy questioned for four hours in presence of lawyer

CBI investigation of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy is over. Avinash Reddy, who came to Hyderabad on Tuesday as part of the CBI investigation, was questioned by the authorities for about four hours. CBI interrogated Avinash Reddy in the presence of a lawyer.

It is known that the Telangana High Court has ordered the CBI not to take any coercive measures including arrest after hearing arguments on the petition filed by MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. It has made it clear that these interim orders will remain in force till the judgment is passed.

Avinash Reddy has filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on ordering him to attend the trial. If the investigation is conducted, it is requested to order the CBI to conduct the investigation in a transparent manner along with audio and video recording. Judge Justice K. Laxman once again heard this petition on Monday. Senior advocate T. Niranjan Reddy presented arguments on behalf of MP Avinash Reddy. After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved judgment. The court said that it is reserving judgment on the petition to stay the further investigation.