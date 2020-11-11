YS Viveka murder case: AP High Court order Pulivendula Magistrate to handover case details to CBI

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed that all records be handed over to the CBI, which is probing the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The Pulivendula Magistrate ordered that they be handed over to the CBI immediately. Earlier, the Pulivendula magistrate said that they cannot been directed to give records of the Viveka murder case to the CBI and refused to give records to the CBI. The CBI has filed a petition in the High Court seeking directions to release the records. The CBI is probing the Vivekananda Reddy murder case on the orders of the High Court.

The CBI has taken the case forward in a new light along with the accused who were earlier trialed by the SIT. CBI officials who took up the case in September visited Pulivendula, Kanipakam, Tirumala and Kadiri areas as part of the probe. Seven members of the group were infected with the corona during this sequence. This put a brake on the trial of the case.

The CBI has adjourned the case for a month with most of the officers who have recently taken up the case recovering fully from the coronavirus. The CBI is fully focused on the case. With the AP High Court ordering the Pulivendula Magistrate to hand over all the records related to the case to the CBI, the trial of the case is likely to pick up speed once again.