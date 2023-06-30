YS Viveka murder case: CBI files chargesheet, accused remand extended

The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Nampally court today in connection with the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy on the last day of the deadline imposed by the supreme court. The CBI has already interrogated the accused and suspects multiple times in this case, recording the statements of all those involved and filed the third chargesheet.



As the remand of the accused in this case ended, the CBI officials produced them in court. The CBI court extended their judicial remand for 14 days and adjourned the hearing to July 14.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear Sunitha's petition seeking the cancellation of YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail. The case was heard by Justice Suryakant and Justice MM Sundaresh, and it was ordered to be listed before the Chief Justice bench for further hearing on July 3.