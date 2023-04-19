  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Viveka murder: YS Avinash Reddy's CBI inquiry ended, questioned for 5 hours

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy
x

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy

Highlights

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's first day of CBI investigation into former minister Viveka's murder case has ended on Wednesday.

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's first day of CBI investigation into former minister Viveka's murder case has ended on Wednesday. Avinash Reddy was questioned by CBI officials for almost 5 hours along with Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy.

The CBI seems to have questioned especially on what actually happened after the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the reasons for the accused to visiting to Bhaskar Reddy's house.

The CBI officials have questioned them about erasing the evidence at the place of the murder. After the investigation, Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy were taken to Chanchalguda Jail by the authorities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X