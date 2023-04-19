YS Viveka murder: YS Avinash Reddy's CBI inquiry ended, questioned for 5 hours

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's first day of CBI investigation into former minister Viveka's murder case has ended on Wednesday. Avinash Reddy was questioned by CBI officials for almost 5 hours along with Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy.

The CBI seems to have questioned especially on what actually happened after the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, the reasons for the accused to visiting to Bhaskar Reddy's house.

The CBI officials have questioned them about erasing the evidence at the place of the murder. After the investigation, Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy were taken to Chanchalguda Jail by the authorities.