YS Vivekananda Reddy Daughter questions slow CBI probe

New Delhi: Demanding the CBI to expedite the probe into her father's murder, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's cousin Dr Y S Sunita, daughter of former minister Dr Y S Vivekananda Reddy said any further 'delay' may put witnesses' lives in danger

"It has been two years since the murder of my father. How long do we have to wait for justice," questioned Sunita. Vivekananda Reddy, brother of later Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was murdered on March 15, 2019.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday after meeting the CBI officials at the agency's headquarters here, Dr Sunita hit out at the investigation agencies. "It is atrocious to note that the culprits are not brought to justice in this case. My dad was no ordinary person. He was a brother of a former chief minister and an uncle of the present Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was a former minister too, if it matters to anyone".

She said the probes so far could not render justice to the family and even the post-mortem report was flawed. The family members failed to get a proper response to their queries from the local police authorities who brushed aside the same as a 'routine murder'.

Asserting that her father was murdered, Dr Sunita said there should be no two opinions about it. There was a possibility of witnesses coming under threat and failing to depose properly due to the delay in launching a trial, she said. "Their lives could be endangered too," she said adding one of the witnesses, Srinivasulu Reddy, has already died and she fear how many more witnesses may die if the investigation is delayed.

Asked the reason for her desperation even as her own cousin being the Chief Minister, Dr Sunita remarked: "No one is telling us anything. No light is being thrown on the case. Will any commoner get justice when the family of a high profile politician does not get justice?"

She said she had submitted a memorandum to the CBI officials in this regard. She pointed out that 15 persons, including Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy and other family members were the main suspects as per the petition in the High Court.