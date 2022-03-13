YS Vivekananda Reddy's killers will get punished, predicts DL Ravindra Reddy

Kadapa: YSRCP leader DL Ravindra Reddy predicted that those who killed YS Vivekananda Reddy cannot escape from the punishment as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has clear evidence to nail the suspects. Addressing press conference in Khajipet on Saturday, Ravindra Reddy, without mentioning the names of Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy and his father Baskar Reddy, said, "everybody knows who were instrumental in the murder of the former minister but political advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is moving heaven and earth to save the real culprits."

While lauding that Centeal agency probing the Viveka murder impartially and in a fhighly transparent manner, he expressed displeasure over lack of cooperation from state government. He said that a conspiracy is being hatched to implicate the Dr Y S Sunitha's family members though they were not connected to the case in any manner.

While questioning the silence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is maintaining a stoic silence over the issue, Ravindra Reddy wondered why Jagan had failed to rush to Pulivendula at once after hearing the murder of his paternal uncle even as two flights were readily available to him at that time. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was behind a news article with headline 'Narasura Raktha Charitra' in a daily owned by him aimed at gaining sympathy from Viveka murder by blaming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 general elections.

Describing Viveka as a gentle and polished personality, Ravindra Reddy recalled that while Viveka was Pulivendula panchayat Samiti president, Y S Rajasekgara Reddy introduced him to his brother. He said that they have represented the state Assembly as MLA, and MLC, for Legislative Council for two times. "I am sure that the real culprits behind this brutal crime will be punished whatever position they have occupied in politics," he said.