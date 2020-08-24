YSR Asara scheme to be launched on September 11

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said the government will launch YSR Asara Scheme on September 11 to uplift living standards of women.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he said the government would spend Rs 4,700 crore under the YSR Asara despite severe financial crisis. He said the TDP was unnecessarily politicising issue of three capitals to get a mileage on it and added formation of three capitals will help equal development of all regions in the state.

Describing distribution of house sites as remarkable one and first of its kind in the country, he said 57,000 house sites will be distributed in Amaravati area irrespective of caste and religion. He said after completion of house sites distribution, the government will take up house constructions in proposed sites and the project would be completed in four years.

Stating that 27 per cent of excess rainfall recorded this year, he said the farmers would get good harvest this kharif season following sufficient availability of water in the reservoirs and other water bodies. He said that government was also encouraging crop loans in a big way this year for the benefit of farming community.