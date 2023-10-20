YSR awards: AP Govt release list of 23 winners

Vijayawada: The state government announced the names of YSR Life Time achievement and YSR Achievement award winners on Thursday.

The committee comprising government advisors Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, G V D Krishnamohan, national media coordinator Devulapalli Amar, Chief Minister’s political secretary R Mutyalaraju, information and public relations commissioner T Vijaykumar Reddy and principal secretaries of several departments selected 27 people for YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement awards.

Releasing the list of winners at the Secretariat, committee member Krishna Mohansaid the state government is going to present the 27 YSR awards for the third consecutive year on November 1, the state formation day for those who rendered service to society in several sectors. The 23 YSR Life Time Achievement award winners include:

Agriculture: Y V Malla Reddy (Anantapur), Art and Culture: Yedla Gopala Rao, stage artiste (Srikakulam), Talisetti Mohan-Kalamkari (Tirupati), Kota Sachidananda Sastry-Harikatha (Bapatla), Kona Sanyasi-Tappetagullu (Srikakulam dist), Uppada handloom weavers cooperative society-Kakinada, SV Ramarao-artist (Krishna), Ravu Bala Saraswati Devi-playback singer (Nellore), Tallavaghula Sivaji-artiste and writer (Prakasam), Chingicherla Krishna Reddy-folk arts (Anantapur), Kalisahabi Mahaboob and Sk Mahaboob Subhani-Nadaswaram (Prakasam),

Telugu literature: Prof Betavolu Ramabrahmam-West Godavari, Namini Subrahmanyam Naidu-Chittoor, Attada Appalanaidu-Srikakulam.

Sports: Pullela Gopichand-Guntur and Karanam Malleswari-Srikakulam.

Medical: Indla Ramasubba Reddy-Psychiatry-NTR dist, EC Vinaykumar Reddy-ENT (YSR district).

Media: Govindaraju Chakradhar-Krishna and HRK-Kurnool district.

Social service: Bezwada Wilson-NTR district, Nirmal Hriday Bhavan-NTR district and Dr G Samaram-NTR district. The four YSR Achievement award winners are: Pangi Vineeta-Agriculture, Khadirbabu-Telugu language and literature-Nellore, Mahajabeen-Telugu language and literature-Nellore and Syam Mohan-social service-Ambedkar Konaseema district.