YSR awards to be announced today

Amaravati: The state government will announce the winners of YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement awards, according to government advisor (communications) and awards high power screening committee member G V D Krishnamohan.



He said in a statement that priority was given to agricultural, fine arts, culture, literature categories and for those who rendered services as Covid warriors.

Krishnamohan said a cash award of Rs 10 lakh will be given under YSR lifetime achievement award along with YSR bronze statue and a medal. Under YSR achievement award, Rs 5 lakh cash award will be presented along with a bronze statue of YSR and a medal.