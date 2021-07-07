YSR awards to be announced today
The state government will announce the winners of YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement awards, according to government advisor (communications) and awards high power screening committee member GVD Krishnamohan.
He said in a statement that priority was given to agricultural, fine arts, culture, literature categories and for those who rendered services as Covid warriors.
Krishnamohan said a cash award of Rs 10 lakh will be given under YSR lifetime achievement award along with YSR bronze statue and a medal. Under YSR achievement award, Rs 5 lakh cash award will be presented along with a bronze statue of YSR and a medal.
