YSR Bima makes women self-sufficient, says MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram along with YSRCP city coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana and rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar inaugurated YSR Bima Scheme at the Municipal Corporation office and also at Sri Shakti Bhavan in Hukumpeta here on Wednesday. Later, addressing the gathering, he said that the scheme was aimed at making women self-sufficient, mainly on the economic front.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented many welfare schemes during the corona period also. Nava Ratnalu is the brainchild of the Chief Minister and it is being implemented successfully, he added. A total 1.41 crore people will be benefitted with YSR Bima Scheme. The State government is paying LIC premium to the workers in the unorganised sector and an amount of Rs 510 crore was paid as premium. In the first phase, Rs 60 lakh was sanctioned to 30 beneficiaries in rural mandal and the remaining will also get them shortly. Urban coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister is following the footsteps of his father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Later, the trio handed over Rs 62 lakh worth of cheques to the beneficiaries.