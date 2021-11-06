YSR Kadapa: 3 students go missing in Badwel

Three students have gone missing in Badwel of YSR Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Going into details, Rehman, a Class 10 student; Nabi and Raheem from Class 7 have gone to school and did not return home.

The family members of the three students launched a search for their children but failed to trace them and approached the police later. The police registered a missing case and took up the investigation.

They found the bicycles of the student at Abusahebpet near Badwel. The police also found out the students have gone to Hyderabad after parking their bicycles. The students are being brought to Badwel by the police.