YSR Kadapa dist bags NITI Aayog Award for Excellence

Kadapa: YSR Kadapa district has been awarded with the prestigious NITI Aayog Award along with a cash prize of Rs 3 crore for its exemplary performance in aspirational district development programmes.

District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri announced the achievement on Friday.

The district earned this recognition for outstanding efforts in areas such as financial literacy, banking access, digital transactions, and skill development programmes implemented effectively until February 2024. Among 112 aspirational districts nationwide, YSR district stood out as one of the 36 districts to receive this honor.

Under Collector Dr Cherukuri Sridhar’s leadership, the administration focused on economic empowerment, social upliftment, and innovative governance strategies to enhance the district’s socio-economic conditions. The awarded funds will be utilized to promote employment opportunities for youth, support startups, encourage innovations, and establish sustainable livelihoods in the district.