YSR Nethanna Nestham: Handloom weavers to get third tranche of financial help tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 166.14 crore directly into the accounts of 69,225 weaver families by pressing a button on Tuesday under YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme in an attempt to provide financial assistance to weavers to modernise their looms in order to compete with the changing trends in the market and to compete with the power looms, according to a communiqué from the Information and Public Relations department.

It may be recalled that the government has already completed the distribution of two tranches of financial assistance to the weavers. In keeping with the promise made by Y S Jagan during his 3,648-km Padayatra in the State, the Jagananna government is extending financial assistance to the weaver families even during the corona pandemic time.

The election manifesto of YSRCP mentions the financial assistance of Rs 24,000 per annum to handloom families with a hope to bring a significant change in their life.

The government has taken all measures to select eligible handloom families without any bias on caste, creed, religion or political affiliation. The government

has already issued clear instructions to the banks that this money should not be deposited under the old debts of the

beneficiaries. The government is also providing the facility to go to the village/ward secretariat and apply again if anyone else is eligible and the name is not on the list by mistake.

All in all, Jagan's government will be extending a financial help of nearly Rs 1,000 crore to weavers in 5 years duration. During the previous government, many handloom workers committed suicide due to financial difficulties, the official release stated.

'YSR Nethanna Nestham Scheme' is a testimony to the government's sincerity towards the weavers as it provided financial assistance in six months advance for second tranche by noticing the plight of handloom weavers during the corona crisis.

With this encouragement given by the government to the handlooms industry today, those who had left the handloom in the past are coming back and taking up the looms.