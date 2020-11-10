YSR Vahana Mitra amount credited to beneficiaries

Amaravati: Minister for civil supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Monday credited Rs 11.5 crore to 11,501 beneficiaries under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme second phase of second year, covering those who could not make it in first phase.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his election manifesto had promised Rs 10,000 financial assistance to auto, taxi and maxi drivers/owners.

After coming into power, the state government, through YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, released Rs 10,000 financial assistance each to 2,36,343 beneficiaries on October 4, 2019 for 2019- 20 financial year and for second time 2,61,975 beneficiaries received financial assistance on June 4, 2020 four months in advance in wake of the corona lock down.

The minister said the state government had given one month time to people who were left out to apply and now all those 11,051 are provided with financial assistance.

A financial assistance of Rs 510 crore was given to auto, taxi and maxi drivers/owners in two years. Additional 40,000 people have benefitted through this scheme as compared to previous year.