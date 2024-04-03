  • Menu
YSRCP always supported BCs

Yerragondapalem YSRCP MLA candidate Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar speaking in the meeting in Yerragondapalem on Tuesday
Highlights

YSRCP candidate from Yerragondapalem Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar participated in the cordial meeting with the Yadava community here on Tuesday.

Yerragondapalem: YSRCP candidate from Yerragondapalem Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar participated in the cordial meeting with the Yadava community here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said the YSRCP has given utmost importance to backward communities, and supports them by all ways.

He informed that 48 Assembly seats were given to BCs and YSRCP offered two seats to candidates from Parchuru and Kandukur in the erstwhile Prakasam district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should be lauded for providing reservations for BCs in local bodies and making 1564 BCs as the ZPTCs and MPTCs, he said. He requested public to to vote for him and said the Ongole MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is a great human being, and advised the Yadavas to support him by voting for the development of the constituency.

AP Education Development Corporation chairman Nagarjuna Yadav, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Rachagorla Picchaiah Yadav, former MPP Bala Guravaiah Yadav, Dornala MPP Gumma Yellesh, YSRCP Peddaraveedu BC Cell president Thokala Avulaiah Yadav, Pullalacheruvu Youth president Subbaiah Yadav, YSRCP Yerragondapalem observer Hanumareddy, former AMC vice-chairman Onteru Nageswara Rao, MPTCs, sarpanches, and other leaders were present.

