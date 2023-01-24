YSRCP betrayed all sections, alleges Vanitha

Visakhapatnam: TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh decided to hold a 'padayatra' to extend support to the youth, farmers, students and employees, who have been "cheated" under the YSRCP rule, said TDP party politburo member and women's wing president Vangalapudi Anitha.

Speaking at a media conference at district party office here on Monday, Anitha alleged that all sections of people were betrayed in the past three-and-a-half years.

She said ever since the padayatra 'Yuva Galam' by Lokesh was announced, the YSRCP leaders were getting worried and suffering from depression. She pointed out that the ruling party ministers, who are known to speak only abusive language, have no right to blame Lokesh.

The politburo member said that the party leaders had submitted complete details about the padayatra to the DGP two months ago. She wondered how the DGP could ask the details of a 400-day padayatra along with those who would meet Lokesh and their addresses.

She said that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets worth Rs 45,000 crore were under Enforcement Directorate (ED) attachment. But, no property of Lokesh was seized by the ED. The YSRCP ministers have no moral right to criticise Lokesh, she added.

Anitha said former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu provided jobs to youth at six-digit salaries abroad. She questioned the YSRCP government whether a job with a salary of Rs 5,000 could be termed as a placement. Ever since the YSRCP government came to power, no industry came to Andhra Pradesh, even though the ruling party claims that they had given employment to youth, she added.

In another conference, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said the Opposition has no clue as to why the YSRCP is getting scared of the padayatra to be taken up by Lokesh. "The yatra will create another tsunami kind of effect in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP leaders are trying their best to create hurdles for the padayatra," he said.