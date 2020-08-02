YSRCP, BJP backstabbed Andhra people: Amaravati women JAC Parirakshana Samiti

Vijayawada: Women Joint Action Committee leaders of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti described the three capital cities proposal as the backstabbing by the YSRCP and the BJP to Andhra people.



Addressing the media here on Saturday, the leaders — Akkineni Vanaja, Sunkara Padmasri, Gadde Anuradha and Suchitra demanded explanation from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the 29,000 farmers who donated land to the capital city of Amaravati before shifting the capital city to Visakhapatnam.

CPI city secretary Akkineni Vanaja said that the Friday which the women feel auspicious due to Varalakshmi Vratam, was the Black Day for them. Rayalaseema would not develop if the High Court was shifted to Kurnool and nobody in Rayalaseema is welcoming the High Court.

Stating that there was nothing new to develop in Visakhapatnam, she said that the Chief Minister who supported Amaravati while he was in Opposition is now virtually killing it.

The double talk of the BJP leaders was disturbing for the people of the State, she said and demanded that the Central government announce what exactly it wanted to do with the capital city. She appealed to all political parties to participate in the struggle of the farmers.

Congress leader and convener of Mahila JAC, Sunkara Padmasri, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce that the capital city would continue at Amaravati before he laid foundation stone for the Ram temple at Ayodhya. She hoped that God would save people of Visakhapatnam.

TDP leader Gadde Anuradha said that it was not good for the State to let the farmers suffer with tears. "The capital city of Amaravati is the dream of five crore people of Andhra," she said. The former ZP chairperson demanded Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president Somu Veerraju to lead the agitation for the capital city.

Devineni Aparna, Narla Malati and Yalragadda Suchitra also spoke.

The Mahila JAC gave a call for women in all the 13 districts to stage protest demonstrations on Sunday morning. They should tie Rakhis to the leaders of BJP, Jana Sena and YSRCP to mark their protest on Monday.