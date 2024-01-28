YSRCP cadre attend party meet in Bheemili

Vizianagaram: Huge number of YSRCP cadre along with MLAs, mandal, divisional-level supporters have moved to Bheemili to attend YSRCP party meeting, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed them.

The district president, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other MLAs have operated special busses from almost every Grama Panchayati to Bheemili to facilitate their cadre.

Cadre from Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram districts moved to Bheemili by their own vehicles and special busses arranged by the party leaders.

The district won all the nine MLA seats in the 2019 elections and the party has strong cadre across the district.