Live
- TTD forest workers launch indefinite strike
- Kejriwal alleges conspiracy to topple Delhi govt
- Palakurthi: ‘Rural development key to success’
- Sircilla: Courts embracing high-tech to speed up delivery of justice
- Khammam: Sudhakar Reddy to be in-charge of KS, TN states
- Both YSRCP, TDP betrayed State, slams Sharmila
- Celebrity Parenting Tips
- Gaurav Gupta at Paris Couture Week
- 131 doctors receive degrees at GITAM dental graduation day
- Mahbubnagar: MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy vows to combat corruption, empower youth
Just In
YSRCP cadre attend party meet in Bheemili
Highlights
Huge number of YSRCP cadre along with MLAs, mandal, divisional-level supporters have moved to Bheemili to attend YSRCP party meeting, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed them.
Vizianagaram: Huge number of YSRCP cadre along with MLAs, mandal, divisional-level supporters have moved to Bheemili to attend YSRCP party meeting, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed them.
The district president, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other MLAs have operated special busses from almost every Grama Panchayati to Bheemili to facilitate their cadre.
Cadre from Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram districts moved to Bheemili by their own vehicles and special busses arranged by the party leaders.
The district won all the nine MLA seats in the 2019 elections and the party has strong cadre across the district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS