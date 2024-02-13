YSRCP cadre demand replacement of constituency in-charge

Kodumur (Kurnool): The demand to change MLA candidate in Kodumur constituency is intensifying with each passing day within the YSR Congress Party.

The party leaders, activists divided into two groups are holding meetings and making allegations against each other.

For some time, Dr Audimulapu Sateesh was given the responsibility as constituency in-charge. The leaders, activists and voters of Kodumur constituency bitterly opposed the decision of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and demanded to replace Sateesh with either the sitting MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar or former MLAs P Murali Krishna or Mani Gandhi. They are also staging protests across the constituency.

With each passing day, the situation is worsening in the constituency. They are openly warning the party chief that they will quit the party if Sateesh is not replaced. Earlier, the leaders used to protest but now they are holding meetings at village and mandal levels and getting the support of the voters opposing the decision taken by Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the constituency in-charge.

At a recent meeting, the leaders said that they will not support Sateesh if his name was announced for MLA ticket. They said they will quit the party and work for the victory of the opposition party candidate.

The leaders alleged that Sateesh never interacted with the voters after he was given the constituency responsibilities. He does not have acquaintance with the constituency and prevailing problems. He has not shown any interest to meet the party activists and leaders. Sateesh is just interacting with some people over phone and thinks that is enough. This being the situation how voters can accept him, they ask. The leaders have clearly stated that if the party considers giving ticket to any of the three, Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar (the sitting MLA), former MLAs P Murali Krishna or Mani Gandhi it would become easy for the party to win the polls. These three leaders are local and they are well aware of the constituency problems and the plight of the voters.

The other section of leaders who belong to Kotla Harsha Vardhan Reddy, who is encouraging the candidature of Dr Audimulapu Sateesh, have given a strong counter after conducting a meeting.

The leaders said Sateesh is also a local candidate and he has every right to contest. They alleged that Dr Sudhakar is provoking the voters in the constituency. Pointing out to Sudhakar, the leaders said, “Without the support of Harsha Vardhan Reddy you would have never become even a ward member,” they said.